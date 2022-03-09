Coroner identifies man in Union County 18-wheeler crash

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Jonesville Lockhart Highway near Brown Creek Church Road, according to the coroner.

We’re told one person, later identified as Kenny Bernard Alexander, 61, was dead when officials arrived.

This is all the information we have at this time.

