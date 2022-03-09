Deputies need help finding missing man from Simpsonville
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Deputies are looking for John Michael Finnaren, a 64-year-old missing man.
Deputies said Finnaren was last seen this morning at around 5:30 a.m. on Plantation Drive. They added that family members are worried about his well-being.
Finnaren could be driving a 2014 metallic blue Hyundai Sonota with SC tag QYH-45.
Anyone with information on Finnaren is asked to call 911 immediately.
