Deputies need help finding missing man from Simpsonville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Deputies are looking for John Michael Finnaren, a 64-year-old missing man.

Deputies said Finnaren was last seen this morning at around 5:30 a.m. on Plantation Drive. They added that family members are worried about his well-being.

Finnaren could be driving a 2014 metallic blue Hyundai Sonota with SC tag QYH-45.

Anyone with information on Finnaren is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.