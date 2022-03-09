District: School on secure protocol following incident Wednesday morning

JONESVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jonesville Elementary Middle School is on secure protocol following an incident outside of the building Wednesday morning, according to the Union County School District.

District officials say there was an incident, possibly involving a parent, where School Resource Officers and the Sheriff’s Office were called and the school had to go on secure protocol.

Secure protocol is where the school is operating as normal but the outside building is locked.

No one is allowed in or out until the Sheriff’s Office calls the district and gives the ok to unlock the school’s doors.

The school said, “We wanted to let you know that students and staff are both safe and we will lift the Secure Protocol when instructed to do so by our law partners”.

