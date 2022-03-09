Family offering reward to find Upstate man not heard from in 2 years

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who hasn’t been heard from in two years is asking for help.

Deputies with Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said George “Robert” Strickland Jr. was last spoken to in March 2020. He was reported missing in June 2021.

Strickland is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may have graying facial hair. He has a tattoo on his right arm.

His family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to Strickland’s whereabouts.

If you know where Strickland is, call Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967.

