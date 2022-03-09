Former Upstate officer charged after allegedly tampering with a drug test

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a former Gaffney Police officer is facing charges following an investigation.

According to agents, 31-year-old Charlena Camden Hamrick was charged with Misconduct in Office and Substitution or Spiking to Defeat a Drug Test. These charges came after Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller asked SLED to investigate the situation.

Camden Hamrick was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on Wednesday.

