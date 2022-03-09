Advertisement

Former Upstate officer charged after allegedly tampering with a drug test

Charlena Camden Hamrick
Charlena Camden Hamrick(Cherokee County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a former Gaffney Police officer is facing charges following an investigation.

According to agents, 31-year-old Charlena Camden Hamrick was charged with Misconduct in Office and Substitution or Spiking to Defeat a Drug Test. These charges came after Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller asked SLED to investigate the situation.

Camden Hamrick was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Coldtainer van
Hiring alert: 220 new jobs coming to Greenville County
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
Georgia Governor announces plan to suspend state gas tax