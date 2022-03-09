Gas prices in South Carolina pass the $4 dollar mark.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many across are waking up to yet again another hike in gas prices. Wednesday’s jump is not as severe but South Carolina prices are now official above the $4 dollars.

AAA says Greenville County sits right above the mark at $4.04 and Spartanburg County at $4.04.

Anderson is right at $4.

Up in North Carolina, Asheville is up at $4.14.

The North Carolina average is $4.12 and in South Carolina, it’s an average of $4.02 at the pump, according to AAA.

The highest recorded average price for Diesel in South Carolina was recorded Wednesday, March 9 at $4.85.

