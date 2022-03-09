Georgia Governor announces plan to suspend state gas tax

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced his plans to work with the state’s General Assembly to suspend the state’s tax on gas sales.

According to officials, the average price of a gallon of gas in Georgia has gone from $2.59 to $4.06 since March 2021. This tax suspension will begin when Kemp signs the bill and will last through May 31, 2022.

“President Biden took office in January of 2021, and to understand why we are in this current state of record-high inflation and costs to the average American family, people can simply track his first year of misguided policy decisions,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Because of our strong, fiscally conservative approach to budgeting, Lt. Governor Duncan, Speaker Ralston, and I can confidently propose a state motor fuel tax suspension to curb sky-high gas prices while also returning money back to hardworking Georgians through a tax refund and an income tax cut. With this latest measure, we are making it even more clear that in Georgia we are going to empower families to keep their money in their own pockets.”

Kemp said he worked with Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston to find a way to decrease the burden that recent inflation placed on Georgia residents.

“I applaud Governor Kemp for delivering bold leadership that will provide crucial relief for Georgians at the gas pump,” said Lieutenant Governor Duncan. “I look forward to working with Speaker Ralston and my colleagues in the Senate to quickly pass this measure as a counterweight against the extreme rise in gas prices.”

