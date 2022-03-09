Greenville Drive on track for opening day amid MLB lockout

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Drive confirmed their 2022 season will begin on time and as scheduled amid the current lockout between the Major League Base owners and the Major League Players Association.

The Drive said they are ready to go for their “Sweet 16″ season at Fluor Field in downtown Greenville. Opening Day is slated for Friday, April 8, regardless of the status of the Major League Baseball labor dispute, according to The Drive.

Single-game tickets for the 2022 season will officially go on sale Saturday, March 12.

March 12 is also the Drive’s free Fan Fest at the ballpark. The fan fest, starting at 12 p.m., includes college baseball, inflatables and games for kids, stadium tours, and the annual West End Warehouse Sale. The

Although the event is free to everyone, the Drive asks for all attendees to pre-register and claim a complimentary ticket.

