Hiring alert: 220 new jobs coming to Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manufacturer announced Wednesday they’re expanding in Greenville County, creating hundreds of new jobs.

Thermo King said they are adding 300,000 square feet to their manufacturing operations-- and will establish operations in Willimon Industrial park on Perimeter Road. Thermo King is the transport refrigeration brand of Trane Technologies, which also owns Trane HVAC in Columbia.

The expansion will create 220 new jobs, and the company says they plan to start hiring for some positions immediately. Click here to apply.

“South Carolina’s elite workforce continues to attract top tier businesses, and today’s announcement by Trane Technologies’ Thermo King will further boost our reputation as a state that can get any job done, said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We’ve worked hard to create a pro-business environment, and our efforts continue to pay off.”

Greenville County was awarded a $400,000 grant to assist with the site preparation and construction related to this project. The site is expected to be operational in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.