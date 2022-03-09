Morning rain and storms into a cooler Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain and some occasional thunderstorms will continue to march east this morning, making for a wet commute! Localized flooding will also be possible as the heavy downpours come through. Give yourself some extra driving time, keep your distance, and take it slow on the roads, especially when encountering heavier rain. That rain will persist until mid-morning in most locations, then gradually taper off through lunchtime.

For the afternoon, we’ll look for mostly cloudy skies to continue, possibly allowing for some peeks of sun from time to time. There may also be a spotty shower here and there, but nothing as significant as the morning rain. Highs will remain cool in the 50s across the mountains, and some low 60s upstate.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight, with the lingering chance for a shower as well. Lows will dip into the 40s.

Thursday will give us a chance to come up for air, with a mix of sun and clouds. Can’t rule out a stray shower thanks to a system lingering to our east, but chances will be low overall. Cool even with the returning sun, as highs linger in the 50s regionwide.

Friday starts dry, but rain will return later in the day as a sharp cold front tracks toward the region. Periods of rain will continue overnight Friday, and will culminate with a mix of rain and snow for some parts of the mountains Saturday morning! Along with morning rain in the Upstate, everything will clear out on Saturday afternoon, but it is going to be a downright chilly start to the weekend. We’re looking at highs in the low 50s upstate, but folks in the mountains will only reach the upper 30s!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.