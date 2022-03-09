Advertisement

Officers investigaing shoot near Asheville mini mart

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Green’s Mini Mart on Depot Street at around 7:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found two possible gunshot victims. EMS transported both victims to the hospital for treatment. However, there was no other information on their condition.

Officers said their investigation into the incident is ongoing. We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Severe Threat Ahead WHNS
Temperatures drop as rain continues
Duck Derby WHNS
Duck Derby returns to Greenville
Packing a bag for severe weather
What to pack in your bag to prepare for severe weather
Fundraiser results WHNS
$30K Raised during fundraiser for Ukraine