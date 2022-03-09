Officers investigaing shoot near Asheville mini mart

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Green’s Mini Mart on Depot Street at around 7:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found two possible gunshot victims. EMS transported both victims to the hospital for treatment. However, there was no other information on their condition.

Officers said their investigation into the incident is ongoing. We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

