Plane registered to Greenville man crashes in median of Colorado highway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people received minor injuries when a plane crashed just south of Centennial Airport in Colorado on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash near E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica.

*Plane Crash* SMFR and @dcsheriff on scene of a plane crash in the median on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica. 2 occupants were on board and safely exited. Paramedics are evaluating them for minor injuries. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/S52Xld88xY — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 8, 2022

Personnel from Colorado State Patrol and South Metro Fire Rescue later worked to drain the fuel and water so that they were able to move the aircraft.

Update: SMFR and @CSP_News Haz-Mat personnel are draining fuel and water from the wing tanks to make the aircraft safer to move. An environmental clean up service is on scene containing the fuel spill. A tow truck has arrived and will move the aircraft when it’s safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/1i1BbYWeYM — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 8, 2022

According to the FAA registry, the plane is registered to a resident from Greenville, SC. No other information about the crash was released. We will update this story if more information becomes available.

