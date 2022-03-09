Advertisement

Plane registered to Greenville man crashes in median of Colorado highway

Plane crash in Colorado
Plane crash in Colorado(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people received minor injuries when a plane crashed just south of Centennial Airport in Colorado on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash near E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica.

Personnel from Colorado State Patrol and South Metro Fire Rescue later worked to drain the fuel and water so that they were able to move the aircraft.

According to the FAA registry, the plane is registered to a resident from Greenville, SC. No other information about the crash was released. We will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

John Michael Finnaren
Deputies need help finding missing man from Simpsonville
Old cotton mill destroyed during fire
Old cotton mill destroyed following fire
Female leadership in male occupations
Upstate women leading in fields dominated by men
Steps to escape a house fire
Steps to escape a house fire