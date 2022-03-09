SCDMV forgiving suspended drivers licenses with week-long program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is giving South Carolina drivers a chance to clear their suspension records this week.

Starting Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11, drivers who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions can reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension can visit an SCDMV branch to complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (SCDMV Form DL-601) application and pay all fees.

Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own

Operating an unlicensed taxi

If you think you are eligible, visit the SCDMV’s website to ensure your correct mailing address is on file with the agency or update your mailing address here.

If required, a suspended driver must get a Certificate of Insurance filed by his or her insurance company.

The agency says only drivers who clear all suspension requirements may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests before receiving a new license.

Drivers with suspensions not covered by the program will continue serving those suspensions.

For questions related to eligibility, customers can call the SCDMV Contact Center at 803-896-5000.

