Second earthquake in 7 days hits central part of SC
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported another earthquake in South Carolina on Wednesday.
According to the preliminary report, the earthquake’s epicenter was 4 miles away from Elgin and 20.3 miles away from Columbia. It had a magnitude of 2.2 and started at around 11:09 a.m.
Another earthquake was detected near the same area last Friday.
