Second earthquake in 7 days hits central part of SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported another earthquake in South Carolina on Wednesday.

According to the preliminary report, the earthquake’s epicenter was 4 miles away from Elgin and 20.3 miles away from Columbia. It had a magnitude of 2.2 and started at around 11:09 a.m.

Another earthquake was detected near the same area last Friday.

