Spartanburg businesses take on 31 days of awareness

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local businesses in Spartanburg and their customers are teaming up to help raise awareness for developmental disabilities and special needs during the month of March.

March is developmental disabilities awareness month and over 40 businesses are raising funds for the cause.

During the month of March, each business will choose a day, week, or the entire month to give back to the Charles Lea Foundation. The foundation supports about 1,500 people with special needs and disabilities across 75 centers in Spartanburg.

We’re told this is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It first began when the pandemic started as a way to get more people out to the local businesses.

This year the Charles Lea Center hopes to top the $30,000 raised in 2021.

