Spartanburg man receives 15-year prison sentence after multiple robberies at Family Dollar

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to fifteen years in prison after pleading guilty to burglarizing and robbing a Family Dollar store at gunpoint in Spartanburg County, according to the solicitor’s office.

According to the 7th circuit solicitor’s office, 60-year-old Edward Pearson pleaded guilty to armed robbery, second-degree burglary, resisting arrest and petty larceny.

The solicitor’s office says deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the Family Dollar on 1480 Asheville Highway on Nov. 30, 20 to find Pearson. The solicitor’s office says a security camera recorded him breaking the glass in the business’s front door during the break-in. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit where he dropped a bag of stolen cigarettes when he attempted to flee. They say he resisted arrest when confronted by law enforcement.

Pearson was bonded out of jail, but returned to the Family Dollar on January 21, 2021 where he threatened a store clerk and manager with a handgun before placing cigarettes in a bag and fleeing. The solicitor says the store’s security system recorded the robbery, and he confessed to the hold-up after his arrest.

Pearson’s prior criminal record included convictions for possession of methamphetamine, strong-arm robbery, manslaughter, violation of parole and multiple property crime offences.

He will serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release, says the solicitor.

