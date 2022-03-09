Advertisement

Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s...
The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) – A Texas court has tossed out the state’s appeal of a judge’s order preventing child welfare officials from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirming care the youth received.

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal of the temporary order issued last week halting the investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services into the parents of the 16-year-old girl.

The parents sued over the investigation and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that officials look into reports of such treatments as abuse.

