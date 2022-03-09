Advertisement

'Hamilton' is returning to the Upstate and tickets go on sale this week

Poster for 'Hamilton' the musical
Poster for 'Hamilton' the musical(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hamilton is returning to the Peace Center this year, and tickets go on sale this week.

Tickets for the show will become open to the public on March 15 at 9:30 a.m. The prices range from $49 to $179, and VIP seats are available at $249 for select performances. There is an eight-ticket limit per account. Those interested in tickets can order them online, through the Peace Center App, or by calling 864-467-3000. People can also purchase tickets in person at Peace Center Box Ofﬁce, located at the corner of S Main St. & W Broad St. in Downtown Greenville.

The show will be running from June 7 to 19 this year. For more information on the show and buying tickets, you can visit Hamilton | Peace Center - Official Site.

