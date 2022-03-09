Two Upstate teachers selected as finalists for SC Teacher of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina State Superintendant Molly Spearman surprised two upstate teachers selected as finalists for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

The first teacher surprised today was Deion Jamison from Legacy Early College. Jamison is a seventh through tenth grade English Language Arts teacher who has been in the classroom for four years.

“As the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for the S.C. Public Charter School District, Deion has spent the better part of a year as an advocate, champion and ambassador for school choice in South Carolina,” stated Chris Neeley, Superintendent of the S.C. Public Charter School District. “It’s no surprise that he has been selected as a finalist for one of the state’s highest awards for educators. His commitment to student-centric teaching emphasizes the importance of developing the whole child, and he is steadily transforming young lives in the process.”

Jamison became interested in teaching as a kid and chose his career path after seeing the educational disparities in South Carolina. He is also a recipient of the Early Career Educator of Color Leadership Award from the National Council of Teachers of English and Teach for America and the Sue Lehmann Excellence in Teacher Leadership award.

The second teacher recognized was Zachary Arms from Liberty High School. He is a ninth through twelfth-grade social studies teacher who has also been teaching for four years.

“Zachary is an example of the impact one person can make on students,” said Superintendent Spearman. “His innovative teaching methods, passion for mentoring and ability to combine his love of the social sciences and music into his lessons have inspired his students and his peers. We are honored to announce him as a finalist for this year’s award.”

Arms is known for his spirit and innovative teaching methods. He helped create two new courses for Pickens County during his time in the area. He also designed community events at schools in Liberty to teach personal finance.

Both finalists will get $10,000 and move on to the next stage of the competition. The Teacher of the Year will receive $10,000 and a new BMW. They will also serve as a roving ambassador for one year.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.