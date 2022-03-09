War in Ukraine hits home for Upstate woman

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The war in Ukraine hits home for an Upstate woman.

Marina Butenko and her husband moved to Greenville five years ago. The couple is originally from Ukraine. Their families are living in the middle of the war zone in Kyiv.

“Nobody’s safe until the war has stopped,” Marina Butenko said.

“I think everyone is scared but you just learn to live with this fear. They’re just trying to survive and get used to living a new reality,” Butenko said.

Butenko said her biggest fear is the uncertainty of what could happen to her loved ones.

“Lose my family, lose my friends, lose my country and never be able to go back there,” Butenko said.

Butenko said a bomb hit a high rise two blocks from her in-laws’ house in Kyiv, but their families are planning to stay, not wanting to leave everything they know.

“They’re ready to fight. They don’t want to leave their houses and leave their lives,” Butenko said.

