Advertisement

War in Ukraine hits home for Upstate woman

An Upstate woman from Ukraine talks about Russia's invasion
By Brookley Cromer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The war in Ukraine hits home for an Upstate woman.

Marina Butenko and her husband moved to Greenville five years ago. The couple is originally from Ukraine. Their families are living in the middle of the war zone in Kyiv.

“Nobody’s safe until the war has stopped,” Marina Butenko said.

“I think everyone is scared but you just learn to live with this fear. They’re just trying to survive and get used to living a new reality,” Butenko said.

Butenko said her biggest fear is the uncertainty of what could happen to her loved ones.

“Lose my family, lose my friends, lose my country and never be able to go back there,” Butenko said.

Butenko said a bomb hit a high rise two blocks from her in-laws’ house in Kyiv, but their families are planning to stay, not wanting to leave everything they know.

“They’re ready to fight. They don’t want to leave their houses and leave their lives,” Butenko said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School QB gives update on shooting recovery
High school QB talks about recent shooting
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson speaks to a local REALTOR about how housing market trends
Housing market trends lean in favor of seller, Upstate continues to boom
Asheville Shooting WHNS
Shooting in Asheville
Gas prices impacting trucking industry
Trucking industry impacted by rising diesel fuel prices