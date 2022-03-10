Advertisement

82-year-old man charged after Upstate officer-involved shooting

Franklin Moss
Franklin Moss(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SLED charged an 82-year-old man with attempted murder after an officer-involved shooting in February.

Spartanburg County deputies responded to a house on Spring Valley Lane in Inman in reference to a domestic disturbance on Feb. 27. Deputies said when they arrived, they encountered a man with a gun.

The Sheriff’s Office says several deputies fired at the suspect and hit him.

The suspect, Franklin Leon Moss, 82, was then taken to the hospital by EMS.

On Wednesday, Moss was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm and third-degree domestic violence.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.

