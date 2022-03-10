‘American Idol’ star expected back in court this morning

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Caleb Kennedy is expected to be in court Thursday morning for another bond hearing.

Kennedy, 17, who is charged with DUI in the crash killing 54-year-old Larry Parris, was in court on Feb. 24 but the bond hearing was continued by a judge without a decision.

Family of Parris was in the courtroom in February and addressed Kennedy in the emotional hearing.

“I’ve laid down at night only to hear the same things over and over. My daddy lying in his own shop, moaning, groaning and hollering with a stranger. A stranger that was calling 911 or even calling for help,” said Kelsey Parris, Larry’s daughter.

Larry Duane Parris, his daughter Kelsi and wife Donna. (Provided by family)

Kennedy’s attorney argued for his bond to be lowered and pushed for the teen to be placed on house arrest. His attorney has said Kennedy had a bad reaction to prescription medication and was not under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, despite what Highway Patrol warrants claim.

Kennedy is expected to appear for the next bond hearing at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.