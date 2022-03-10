Community plans fundraiser for NC police officer hurt in crash

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the small town of Marion, North Carolina a big gesture is brewing.

“The amount of support this community has shown just in my nine years that I’ve been here at this police department and now to one of our own officers has been amazing,” said Marion Police Department Chief Allen Lawrence.

While driving to work on Jan. 31, Marion Police Officer Breanna Toney’s patrol car was hit by a truck that troopers say crossed over the center line.

The patrol car then caught fire, and Officer Toney was trapped inside until somebody opened the door and pulled her from the car.

The crash rocked the community, including Ken Day at Farm Bureau Insurance.

“People just don’t forget people in their community, particularly those who help others. It’s a really unique town,” said Day.

Day started to plan a BBQ fundraiser with all the proceeds going to Officer Toney, her husband, and two young kids.

More than 300 tickets, at $12 each, have already been sold.

There has been so much interest in the fundraiser to this point that Day recently ordered 250 more tickets.

“Give and it shall be given onto you, and we like those values. We want to promote those values to our community and our customers,” he said.

Officer Toney had to undergo multiple surgeries for her injuries, but is now back at home recovering.

Chief Lawrence says she is already asking when she can get back to work.

“That says a lot for her. It tells me that her mind is in the right place because facing the recovery that she’s facing you have to have those goals to work for,” he said.

The BBQ fundraiser will take place on Fri. March 18 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the McDowell County Farm Bureau Insurance Parking lot at 21 Buncombe St. in Marion.

Tickets can be purchased day of or beforehand at the agency.

Chief Lawrence says that anybody wishing to send well-wishes or cards to Officer Toney can send those to the police department headquarters in Marion.

Other fundraisers, including a “Marion Manna for Breanna”, are being held over the next several months as well.

