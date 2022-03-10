Cool & showery today, heavy rain Friday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’ll be on the lookout for a little more rain today, but it will be nothing like what we dealt with on Wednesday morning. Instead, we’ll see some spotty showers, most proving to be little more than a nuisance. The chance for these showers is greatest across the Upstate, but folks in the mountains could also see a passing light shower through this afternoon. Roads may still be a little slick, so continue to use caution in your travels.

Perhaps more important than the umbrella, today will be a day for long sleeves! Highs regionwide will only manage the low 50s, putting us close to 10 degrees below average. Northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph will reinforce that cool feeling as well.

For tonight, rain will not be an issue. Fog however, will be. Expect mostly cloudy skies with areas of locally dense fog settling in overnight. You may want to set your alarm a few minutes earlier to give yourself extra driving time! Lows tonight in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Our next round of heavy rain arrives Friday night, and it’s looking like it will be even heavier than what we picked up Tuesday and Wednesday. Ahead of a potent cold front, we’ll see a blend of clouds and sunshine during the daytime period on Friday, followed by scattered showers developing around sunset. Temperatures will briefly warm a bit, getting back to the low 60s Friday afternoon.

Scattered showers Friday evening will become a much heavier, steady rain overnight. Rain will ramp up around midnight, and will continue at its heaviest through about 5:00 AM Saturday. Periods of torrential rain are expected, with the possibility for a few embedded thunderstorms. Along with the potential for localized flooding, there is a chance that a few storms in the Upstate could become severe. Damaging winds are the main concern, but we’re also looking at a low chance for isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings after you head to be Friday night, and stay tuned to Fox Carolina for updates.

On top of all of that, folks in the mountains north of Asheville are likely to wake up to a mix of rain and snow, or even a full changeover to snow early Saturday morning! This as Arctic air arrives behind the passing cold front. The greatest threat of snow will be in the highest elevations, winding down by midday, with a mix of sun and clouds taking over regionwide for the afternoon.

Be ready for a cold start to the weekend after the rain and snow pass! Highs Saturday will range from the upper 30s in the mountains, to upper 40s across the Upstate. It will be a breezy day too, so expect it to feel even colder. Protect your sensitive plants on Saturday night, with lows headed into the low 20s upstate, and teens in the mountains!

