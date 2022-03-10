Death investigation underway in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a death after a man was found shot.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Emily Lane just before 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding gunshots. Deputies arrives and found the man laying in the carport, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say there is no suspect information at this time and investigators request for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23- CRIME.

