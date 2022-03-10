Greenville events bringing excitement and revenue into downtown businesses

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Greenville is off to a busy start for the month of March. Last week, the Bassmaster Classic, next week the NCAA Tournament, and St. Patrick’s Day.

With all the excitement, neighbors are thrilled to know there’s much to do. We know because they told us Wednesday evening.

”All of downtown is excited.“

”Greenville itself is growing crazy.”

At Society Sandwich Bar & Social Club, they’re happy to see the city so busy.

”My staff, we always have a good time, they’re happy,” said Jeremy Krauze, the restaurant’s owner. “They’re working a little harder but they’re making money on top of that.”

We’re told the scheduling manager keeps track of events coming to downtown.

”So, when he makes the schedule, he schedules accordingly and we staff up a bit more,” Krauze told us.

”It means the city’s growing and brings in different culture into the city which is a good thing,” Brian Burgess said as he sat with his family at SSBSC.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.