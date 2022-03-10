Man arrested in Mississippi facing kidnapping, rape charges in NC

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping and rape charges in North Carolina, according to the Hendersonville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, on Thursday, Feb. 10 deputies responded to a report of a kidnapping and rape that happened on Howard Gap Road near Highway 64 in Hendersonville. They say upon meeting the victim, deputies learned she was initially forced into her own car at gunpoint as she walked out of the Hardees restaurant located on 6001 Asheville Hwy. She was then forced to drive to a vacant lot near the intersection of Howard Gap Rd. and US 64, says deputies. They say after the assault the suspect fled the area in her car, and was able to retain her cell and call for help.

Deputies sent out a nationwide request to locate the suspect. With the help of various agencies, deputies identified the suspect as 32-year-old Aaron Marquez Boyd. Boyd was found in Gulfport, MS still driving the victim’s car. Deputies say after a short pursuit he was arrested.

Boyed waived extradition from Mississippi and was booked into the Henderson County Detention Facility on Tuesday, March 9, says deputies.

Deputies say he is charged with one count each of first degree kidnapping, first degree forcible rape, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. They say he is being held under a $600,000 secured bond and is also wanted as an absconder from Georgia Probation and Parole.

