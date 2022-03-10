Man arrested, police search for second suspect after armed robbery on Wofford Collage

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested and police are searching for a second suspect after an armed robbery at Wofford College in Spartanburg, according to Spartanburg Police.

According to police, an officer was flagged down by a man and woman near the intersection of West Saint John Street and North Daniel Morgan Ave on February 20. They say the victim informed the police that two armed men wearing masks robbed and kidnapped them at gunpoint. The victims told police they were sitting in a vehicle on the campus when the suspects approached them, ordering them to drive to an ATM to withdraw money.

Police say the suspects took the cash and left the victims and their vehicle in the area of Greenville Street and Tryon Street in the city of Spartanburg.

According to officers, one of the suspects was identified as 18-year-old TaJuan Devon Garrett. Garrett is five-feet-four inches tall and weighs 136 pounds. He was arrested on Tuesday, March 8 and charged with receiving stolen goods, possession of stolen pistol, and unlawful carrying of a pistol. New information was revealed on Wednesday, March 9 and additional warrants were added including: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and a possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Police are asking anyone with information about he incident or second suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 911.

