Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman in the back

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested after stabbing a woman in the back, according to the Westminster Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to Johnson St. apartments where they investigated a stabbing and discovered 19-year-old Joseph Bertich had stabbed a 20-year-old woman in the back. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.

Bertich was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, according to officers.

He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, says police.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says he was denied bond on both charges.

