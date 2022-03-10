More Rain On The Way, Mountain Snow, COLD Weekend!

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Overnight we’re looking at more clouds, areas of fog, and possibly some drizzle. By morning we’re looking at temperatures in the low 40s, with upper 30s in the mountains.

Heading into Friday, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies, with a few showers and highs in the low 60s. The more significant weather comes Friday night into Saturday morning with a sharp cold front. Expect rain to increase across the Upstate, along with gusty winds. There could be some thunderstorms, with a low chance of severe weather. The biggest threat would be gusty, damaging winds. In the mountains, rain changes to snow into Saturday morning. There could be some minor accumulation around Asheville, with more significant accumulations in the mountains. Lows will be colder Saturday morning, with lows in the 40s, low 30s in the mountains.

The rain and mountain snow end Saturday morning, with clearing skies, and much colder windier conditions. Highs only top out near 50 for the Upstate, with only upper 30s in the mountains. A hard freeze is anticipated Saturday night into Sunday morning. You’ll want to cover the pipes and drip the faucets into Saturday morning. Temperatures plummet into the low 20s in the Upstate with mid teens in the mountains. We’ll see sunshine, but still chilly for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s for the Upstate, and upper 40s to near 50 in the mountains.

