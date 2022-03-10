Motorcylist dies after Greenville County crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motorcyclist died the day after a crash near Mauldin.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the driver of a Kawasaki motorcycle ran off the roadway Sunday along Fork Shoals Road near Scotch Drive.

The motorcyclist spilled into the road and was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they later died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.