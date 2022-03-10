Advertisement

Police need help identifying gunman who shot 16-year-old boy

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department needs the community’s help identifying the gunman who shot a 16-year-old on Wednesday.

Police said the teen was struck by gunfire three times on Dogwood Lane around 10 p.m. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Witnesses say the suspect may have been driving a gray or silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Forest City police at 828-245-5555.

