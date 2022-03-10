Advertisement

Twin brothers charged after SROs assaulted at Upstate school

Jinsen Murphy (left) and Camdon Murphy
Jinsen Murphy (left) and Camdon Murphy(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Twin brothers were arrested after deputies say two school resources officers at Dorman High School were assaulted on Wednesday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said around 1 p.m., an SRO found Jinsen Murphy and Camdon Murphy loitering in a bathroom and told them to get to class.

The 18-year-old brothers started using profanity toward the SRO, deputies said, and when he told them to come to the office with him, they began assaulting him.

Deputies said the brothers ran away, but Camdon Murphy was taken into custody without incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jinsen Murphy assaulted a second SRO and said “if he had a gun, he would blow everyone away.”

Camdon Murphy is charged with third-degree assault and battery and resisting arrest.

Jinsen Murphy is charged with third-degree assault and battery, resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official.

Both are currently in the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

