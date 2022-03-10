Upstate high school administrator hurt breaking up fight

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local high school administrator was hurt breaking up a fight between students on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Spartanburg District 5 said the incident happened at Byrnes High School.

The district released the following statement:

“Earlier today one of our administrators was injured while attempting to break up an altercation between two students at Byrnes High School. We are grateful he is ok and recovering. The case is in the hands of law enforcement, and the students involved will be disciplined according to the district’s code of conduct.”

