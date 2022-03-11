Advertisement

Deputies investigating after victim shot during domestic dispute in Anderson Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Friday morning.

Deputies said a victim was shot on McClain Road around 9:15 a.m. during a domestic dispute. The victim was transported to the hospital and his or her condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives and forensics are investigating the scene.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public.

