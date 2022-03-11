Deputies searching for missing man in Rutherford County.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing man in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Robert “Bob” Biggs left home in his burgundy and gold Subaru wagon and traveled to Chimney Rock. He went to a local ice cream shop at around 11 a.m.; a store employee was the last known person to have seen Biggs, according to deputies.

Biggs is five-feet-eight inches tall with blue eyes and gray hair, and a tattoo of a driver’s helmet on his left calf. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap, says deputies.

Deputies say a man who looks like Biggs attended an outreach service hosted by Blue Ridge Bible Church in Pritchard Park in Asheville.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the unknown man or Biggs’ location, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 828 286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477 (TIPS).

