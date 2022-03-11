Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Oconee Co. man

Christopher Tribble
Christopher Tribble(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Deputies said 31-year-old Christopher Tribble was last heard from on Monday. Family has not been able to get in touch with him since then.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a burgundy or maroon Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on Tribble’s whereabouts should call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Robert Biggs , 55
Deputies searching for missing man in Rutherford County
Fiery crash on I-85 in Anderson County.
I-85 south shut down after fiery crash in Anderson County
Fiery crash on I-85 in Anderson County.
Eyewitness video: Fiery crash shuts down I-85
This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
Gas station sells out after offering fuel for $2.25/gallon