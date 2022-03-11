Deputies searching for missing Oconee Co. man

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Deputies said 31-year-old Christopher Tribble was last heard from on Monday. Family has not been able to get in touch with him since then.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a burgundy or maroon Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on Tribble’s whereabouts should call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

