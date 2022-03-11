Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing woman last seen on Monday

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing woman last seen on Monday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 28-year-old Cassie Megan Teague was last seen on Monday, March 7 at around 2 a.m. leaving an address on Five Gait Turn in Simpsonville. Deputies say Teague is believed to be with her boyfriend Jesse Goodwin in a metallic blue Honda Civic with the SC Tag: 6015PC.

If anyone has information regarding her location, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

