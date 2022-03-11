Advertisement

Earthquake hits the Midlands for second time this week

The earthquake centered around 4.35 miles southeast of Camden at 10:03 a.m.
The earthquake centered around 4.35 miles southeast of Camden at 10:03 a.m.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Kershaw County on Friday morning.

The earthquake centered around 4.35 miles southeast of Camden at 10:03 a.m.

It’s the 21st tremor to occur in this area since Dec. 27, 2021, the division says.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake also hit Kershaw County on Wednesday.

South Carolina has seen 15 earthquakes so far this year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jeffery Powell was emotional in a plea hearing where he confessed to three counts of murder.
Emotional bond hearing for man who killed 3 including 11-year-old girl
Shooting generic
Deputies investigating after victim shot during domestic dispute in Anderson Co.
Jeffery Powell was emotional at the plea hearing where he admitted to 3 counts of murder.
‘I’m so sorry:’ Upstate man pleads guilty to murder of 3, including child
Greenville County councilman Lynn Ballard.
Greenville County councilman apologizes for Confederate flag shirt