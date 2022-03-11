Advertisement

GOP lawmaker calls Zelensky a ‘thug’ and Ukrainian government ‘incredibly evil’

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday, Jan.10, 2022 they want Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and the Ukrainian government “incredibly evil,” criticizing the country and its leader as Russia invades it.

Cawthorn’s statements were aligned with former President Donald Trump’s praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin but in sharp contrast to the United States’ broad bipartisan support for Ukraine.

Republicans immediately condemned his comments.

“To my colleague in the House, I would push back and say it’s not Ukraine that is invading Russia,” said Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. “It is Russia invading Ukraine.”

“Like 90% of the country is with Ukrainians and is opposed to Putin,” added South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. “So when you see a member of Congress say things like this, the one thing I want you to know: they’re outliers.”

Two North Carolina House Republican candidates running against Cawthorn also blasted his anti-Ukraine sentiments.

“I do not understand how anyone in American public office could call Zelensky a ‘thug’ while Ukraine is under such vicious assault,” said Michele Woodhouse.

“Let’s be clear. The thug is Vladimir Putin,” tweeted state Sen. Chuck Edwards. “We must unite as a nation to pray for President Zelensky and the brave people of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives and their freedom. Anything less is counter to everything we stand for in America.”

Veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove first reported in the Wall Street Journal that Cawthorn made the comments to a group of supporters in Asheville, North Carolina, last weekend. WRAL, a CNN-affiliate television station in Raleigh, then published a video of Cawthorn making them.

“Remember that Zelensky is a thug,” said Cawthorn in the video. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and it is incredibly evil and it has been pushing woke ideologies.”

CNN has not independently verified when or where Cawthorn made the comments. After the reports, Cawthorn sought to clarify his views of the conflict on Twitter.

“The actions of Putin and Russia are disgusting,” tweeted Cawthorn. “But leaders, including Zelensky, should NOT push misinformation on America.”

“I am praying for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” he added. “Pray also we are not drawn into conflict based on foreign leaders pushing misinformation.”

Luke Ball, a spokesman for the lawmaker, told CNN that Cawthorn “supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian President’s efforts to defend their country against Russian aggression, but does not want America drawn into another conflict through emotional manipulation.”

This story has been updated with additional developments Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chance will appear at a bond hearing before a Berkeley County magistrate on Friday.
SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges
The new, $4.8 million grant program is for the summer of 2022 and 2023 and the 2022-2023 school...
Your guide to Upstate, WNC summer camps
Bryan Bachman tracking storms.
Storms moving through overnight Friday into Saturday
Moncks Corner residents blamed a tornado for heavy damage in April 2020. South Carolina's...
Statewide tornado drill set for Friday morning