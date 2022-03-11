Advertisement

Greenville County Schools add electric bus to fleet for first time

By Amanda Shaw
Mar. 11, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday morning, Greenville County Schools will receive their first-ever electric school bus.

The district was one of four across South Carolina gifted an electric bus from the Ava Lane Meyer Foundation. The electric bus was made in the Carolinas and is valued at $340,000.

Teachers and students from Greenville County Schools submitted essays about the benefit of zero-emissions school buses and were chosen based on those essays to receive the donation.

“I am thrilled for Greenville County Schools to be a recipient of an all-electric bus to not only transport our students safely, but also to help protect the environment in a small, but tangible way,” said transportation director Adam James. “This will hopefully allow us to evaluate whether electric buses can meet the needs of school transportation for Greenville County and the state of South Carolina.”

