Judge again denies bond for hit-and-run suspect; victim in hospice care

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday morning a judge once again denied bond for a suspect accused in a hit-and-run that left an Upstate man gravely injured.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. The victim, Mark Dodd, was riding a Harley Davidson trike along West Lee Road in Taylors when he was hit from behind by a car.

Dodd, known locally as “Wolf,” was thrown from his trike and suffered severe head injuries during the crash. The suspect fled the scene.

Dodd’s family confirmed Thursday night he was in hospice care.

Mark Dodd (Dodd's younger brother)

The suspect, who troopers identified as Roger Dale Alexander, turned himself following the crash and was charged with leaving the scene involving bodily injury.

Alexander remains in the Greenville County Detention Center.

