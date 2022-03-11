Man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a man on multiple drug trafficking charges.

The sheriff’s office say on March 8, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Omar Tate for operating an ATV on U.S. 70 East near Watson Road. They say a search revealed trafficking amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and a gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, narcotics detectives responded to the scene and executed a search warrant on his house where they seized additional drugs and guns.

Tate is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts in trafficking heroin and two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, says deputies.

He remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond.

Deputies say weapons charges for Tate are pending, and the NC State Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted with the investigation.

