Man convicted of attempted first degree murder

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say a man arrested for attempted murder in January 2021 was convicted on all counts in Buncombe County Superior Court.

According to police, 30-year-old Donte Shine was sentenced to serve a minimum of 290 months to a maximum of 372 months in prison.

Shine is charged with the following: two counts of attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury and four counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Police responded to a scene on January 24 at around 11:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a person had been shot in a home on Hanover Street. They say officers arrived to find a 36-year-old man shot in the chest in his home.

The man was taken to Mission Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, witnesses say the man was sleeping in his bed when the shooting started outside of the home. Police say the man fled prior to APD’s arrival. An adult and two children were also in the home sleeping when the shooting started, says deputies.

