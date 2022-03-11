‘Paranormal Cirque’ stopping in Spartanburg this weekend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For one weekend -- and one weekend only -- you can see a show unlike any other right here in the Upstate.

Cirque Italia is stopping by the Spartanburg Fairgrounds to put on their new show “Paranormal Cirque.”

The show is intended for mature audiences and combines circus acts, cabaret, comedy, horror and theatre.

Ben Holland, a contortionist and the show’s unit manager, said the show is for people who wish every day could be like Halloween.

“It can’t be like that all year round, except for here,” Holland said. “We’re here to give people a show that kind of fills that desire they have for something scary, spunky -- something crazy. We just take that and spin those elements in our acrobatic acts. It comes together to be a great, great show.”

Shows will be at the Spartanburg Fairgrounds, 575 Fairgrounds Road, at the follow times:

March 11: 7:30 p.m.

March 12: 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

March 13: 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 and can be bought online here, by phone at (941) 704-8572 or in-person at the box office.

