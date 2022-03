GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are looking for a suspect after several car-break-ins

Police say the car-break-ins happened on Monday, March 7 in the parking lot at 215 Pelham Road.

If anyone has information about the identity of the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.