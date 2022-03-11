Rain tonight and a late-season shot of Winter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Patchy fog will make for some travel hazards on the Friday morning commute, so plan on some extra driving time as you get ready to head out. Cloudy skies will linger across the Upstate this afternoon with some scattered showers returning as well, while folks in the mountains manage some sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s regionwide before things take a much more active turn overnight.

Weather Alerts

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 1:00 AM until 7:00 PM Saturday for the following counties: GRAHAM, HAYWOOD, MADISON, MITCHELL, SWAIN, YANCEY.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 1:00 AM until 7:00 PM Saturday for the following counties: BUNCOMBE, JACKSON (Mountains), MACON.

Tonight

Scattered showers this evening will develop into a steadier and heavier rain by midnight as a powerful cold front approaches the region. Rain will be heavy at times through 5:00 AM, especially in parts of the Upstate where a few thunderstorms will also be possible. There is a chance that some of the storms could become severe. We are most concerned about damaging winds, but there is also a low chance for isolated tornadoes.

At the same time, rain will begin to transition over to a wintry mix and eventually plain snow in the North Carolina mountains! Snow will be heaviest in the highest elevations closer to the Tennessee line, where as much as 6″ of accumulation will be possible by Saturday afternoon. Locations closer to Asheville and Franklin will pick up anywhere from 1″-3″ of snow. Stay tuned to Fox Carolina as we keep you updated throughout this event.

Saturday

Rain and snow will end for the overwhelming majority of us by 8:00 AM Saturday, but some scattered snow showers are expected to lingering closer to the Tennessee line through mid-afternoon. Sun will break out across the area, but it will be cold! Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the day upstate, and will remain locked in the 30s throughout the day in the mountains. Add breezy conditions to the mix, and it will feel even colder, so get ready to layer up and make sure your heat is on.

For as cold as it will be during the day on Saturday, the cold will be at its worst Saturday night into Sunday morning! Under mostly clear skies, we’ll see some bitterly cold lows in the low 20s across the upstate, and readings in the teens in the mountains! Frigid, but hopefully the last we’ll see of conditions like this for the winter.

Sunday

Sunday will be much quieter, and at least a little warmer. We’ll still run about 10-15 degrees below average with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, but we can at least look forward to sunny skies and lighter winds.

