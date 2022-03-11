SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WIS) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday a man employed by the South Carolina Forestry Commission has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of suspicious wildfires.

Brad Chance, 52, is a forestry technician who deputies say worked for the Forestry Commission in Berkeley and Charleston counties. He was taken into custody Thursday after an investigation led by SCFC law enforcement and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office, Chance is charged with three counts of willfully burning lands of another for wildfires that took place in January and February. Deputies say the fires were in northern Berkley County near the Francis Marion National Forest.

Chance was hired by the agency in February 2021. At this time, he is been suspended without pay, pending a South Carolina Forestry Commission investigation.

Chance is set to appear for a bond hearing Friday.

