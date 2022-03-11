Spindale police searching for suspect after standoff

SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department is searching for a suspect after a standoff early Thursday morning.

Police said around 2 a.m. they were called to reports of gunfire and found a home on Carver Street that had been hit with shotgun roads.

While canvassing the area, police say they located a suspicious vehicle. The people inside the vehicle tried to flee on foot when police approached, and they say they saw a woman tossing a long barrel shotgun to the ground while running.

The woman, Jordan Wishon, was apprehended and is charged with aiding and abetting.

The other suspect, Matthew Young, entered a home on Young Street. Negotiators from the Rutherford Police Department were requested to the scene as well as Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office special teams.

When officers made entry to the home, they said Young was not located.

A warrant has been issued charging Young with shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm inside city limits, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

