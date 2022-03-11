Teen surprised with meeting pro anglers after lacrosse practice, arm amputated seven months ago

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Conner Kelly is a 10th grade student at James F. Byrne High School, as an avid outdoorsman, he’s inspiring others to be their best despite a traumatic experience.

Back in September, the teen was working in his front yard when his arm was caught in a hay bayler. Because of his love for hunting and fishing, his first thought left him to wonder about his future.

“What am I going to do,” Conner asked himself said. “How am I going to fish and hunt?”

Tonya, his mother says the injury was so bad that doctors had no choice but to amputate.

“I was in shock and wanted to cry,” Tonya remembered. “But you know what, he never gave up. He’s been inspirational to me.”

An inspiration and source of encouragement to many others.

Conner’s math teacher, Brady Trout is organizing fundraising efforts to help the sophomore with prosthesis and medical bills. The two share a bond over fishing and hunting.

“And November 2, 35 days later he went fishing with his brother and caught fish,” according to Trout. “35 days, I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know many people in this world that could.”

This was a surprise that wasn’t thought about for a second time.

Last week during the Bassmaster Classic, some of the fisherman heard about Conner’s story.

After all, they share a love for the same water sport.

Jacob Powroznik, Greg Hackney, and Anthony Gagliardi showed up to help put a smile on the teen’s face.

“What happened to Conner was tragic, it could have went a lot of different ways,” Powroznik said.

“We’re not here to inspire, we’re here because we are inspired by Connor,” Gagliardi said.

Forced to now live with one arm is an adjustment for Conner, but he’s getting back to the things he loves the most.

“I think it’s [more] fun than fishing with two hands,” Conner said.

“This past February tournament at Keowee, he had one of the best finishes he’s ever had,” Iris Robinson said, the fishing coach at Byrnes.

While his physical appearance will forever be different, he’s not letting it get him down.

“Whatever happens in life, just let it happen,” Conner said. “God’s got a plan and you’re going to doing good either way.”

A golfing benefit will be held in Conner’s honor on March 26 at Mountainview Par 3. It will cost $40 per person, and fish plates will also be sold for $10, desserts, and a silent auction will be held.

You can also donate to this gofundme if you’d like.

